Edible Book Festival coming to the Commons on January 24, 2026
Friday, January 2, 2026
|From last year: The Communist Man 'O Pesto
Photo courtesy Third Place Commons
Do you love baking, creativity and literature?
Register now for the Edible Book Festival coming up in the Commons on January 24, 2026 from 11am to 1pm!
Create edible works inspired by book titles, characters, and clever puns. Register here by January 22
Fun for the whole family! Award Categories:
- Most PUNderful
- Most Book-Like
- Most Visually Appealing
- People’s Choice
- Judge’s Choice
Third Place Commons in partnership with ShoreLake Arts!
