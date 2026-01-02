Edible Book Festival coming to the Commons on January 24, 2026

From last year: The Communist Man 'O Pesto

Photo courtesy Third Place Commons

Do you love baking, creativity and literature? Do you love baking, creativity and literature?





Register now for the Edible Book Festival coming up in the Commons on January 24, 2026 from 11am to 1pm!











Most PUNderful

Most Book-Like

Most Visually Appealing

People’s Choice

Judge’s Choice Fun for the whole family! Award Categories:

Third Place Commons in partnership with ShoreLake Arts







