Annual Edmonds Plunge draws 1000 people to Brackett's Landing

Edmonds Waterfront January 1, 2026

Photos by Lee Lageschulte





A very large crowd of Plungers gathered at the Edmonds waterfront for the annual run into the cold water of the Salish Sea.





The Plungers were subdued after their experience

So far as we know, the same number came out as ran in.







The event had a definite glam vibe, with divas playing it to the hilt!







This group had the air of a homecoming court.







Spectators were happy to watch. The crowd was estimated at over a thousand.







And just to jazz things up, The Bubbleman was there with extra-large bubbles floating on the water.





Revelers started with a pre-event at Daphne's Bar, followed by a parade, before gathering at Brackett's Landing for the Plunge





If you missed this one, LFP Rotary has the Polar Bear Polio Dip at the Sheridan Beach Club on Lake Washington Saturday at 2pm.





--Diane Hettrick







