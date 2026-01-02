Annual Edmonds Plunge draws 1000 people to Brackett's Landing
Friday, January 2, 2026
A very large crowd of Plungers gathered at the Edmonds waterfront for the annual run into the cold water of the Salish Sea.
|The Plungers were subdued after their experience
So far as we know, the same number came out as ran in.
Revelers started with a pre-event at Daphne's Bar, followed by a parade, before gathering at Brackett's Landing for the Plunge
If you missed this one, LFP Rotary has the Polar Bear Polio Dip at the Sheridan Beach Club on Lake Washington Saturday at 2pm.
--Diane Hettrick
