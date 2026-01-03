Resolve to Give Blood in 2026
Saturday, January 3, 2026
You know what we love about January? It’s a fresh start. A chance to do something that really matters. And here’s one simple, powerful way: donate blood.
January is National Blood Donor Month, and it couldn’t come at a better time. The winter months are tough with holiday distractions, cold weather, and flu season mean fewer donations and a greater risk of shortages. But you can change that.
Since 1970, January has been designated as a month to honor and celebrate the incredible generosity of America’s volunteer blood donors and encourage more people to donate when the need is greatest.
Volunteer blood donors are the only source of lifesaving blood. One in 7 people entering a hospital will need blood and local hospitals are at capacity. In fact, blood is being transfused in local hospitals faster than it is being donated.
Your donation this month is critical to health of our community. Please make a blood donation appointment today.
This January, the City of Shoreline Mayor, on behalf of the Shoreline City Council, proclaimed the month of January 2026 as Blood Donor Month in the City of Shoreline!
Make your appointment at www.bloodworksnw.org, or call 1-800-398-7888.
"WHEREAS, to help strengthen our community's resilience, the City of Shoreline encourages all residents to give back by donating blood, volunteering, or supporting local drives, and;
"WHEREAS, Shoreline community partners have joined Bloodworks Northwest in hosting pop-up donation centers to support local patients;
"NOW, THEREFORE, I, Christopher Roberts, Mayor of Shoreline, on behalf of the Shoreline City Council, do hereby proclaim the month as January 2026 as BLOOD DONOR MONTH in the City of Shoreline and call upon all residents to participate in this life-saving effort by giving blood and supporting local donation events."
- Wednesday, January 7, 9am - 3pm Fircrest School, Washington State Department of Social & Health Services
- Saturday, January 10, 9am - 3pm, Shoreline Fire Department Safety Center, Richmond Beach (November Richmond Beach donors are eligible again!)
- Saturday, January 17, 10am - 4pm, Uplift Climbing Gym on 15th NE
- Wednesday, January 21, 9am - 3pm Shoreline City Hall
- Wednesday, January 28, 8am - 2pm Dale Turner YMCA Family Center
