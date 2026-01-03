Resolve to Give Blood in 2026

From Bloodworks NW

You know what we love about January? It’s a fresh start. A chance to do something that really matters. And here’s one simple, powerful way: donate blood.



January is National Blood Donor Month, and it couldn’t come at a better time. The winter months are tough with holiday distractions, cold weather, and flu season mean fewer donations and a greater risk of shortages. But you can change that.



Since 1970, January has been designated as a month to honor and celebrate the incredible generosity of America’s volunteer blood donors and encourage more people to donate when the need is greatest.



Volunteer blood donors are the only source of lifesaving blood. One in 7 people entering a hospital will need blood and local hospitals are at capacity. In fact, blood is being transfused in local hospitals faster than it is being donated.



