Protesters respond to Trump's invasion of Venezuela at Sunday protests

In response to President Trump's blatantly illegal military invasion of Venezuela, the killing of Venezuelan civilians, the oil blockade, and capture of Venezuelan ships, the kidnapping of President Maduro and his wife with the intent to take over the Venezuelan oil industry, 30 people responded with a pop-up demonstration near Sculpture Park north of 175th on Aurora, on Sunday afternoon January 4, 2025.





No one voted for war

They said, "We believe in the rule of law and a core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action.

"We the people need to stand up to this disgraceful display of power, greed, corruption and disregard for innocent lives, domestic and international laws and our own Constitution."





Trump ran for President claiming to be anti-war.





In a cold wind, some sun, then rain, 50 additional protesters stood up at N 205th and Aurora during their every Sunday, 1-2pm demonstration.

The signs read "No Oil Wars" and

"I am old. I am tired. I still care. I show up"

Demonstrations will continue every Sunday from 1 - 2pm at N 205th and Aurora.











