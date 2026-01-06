Register now for Paint & Sip with Shorelake Arts at Vault 177 on January 11
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Please come join us for a unique Sip and Paint experience using alcohol ink.
|Examples of art with alcohol ink
By Nancy Malek
Alcohol ink is a different medium that is bright, colorful and moves in crazy ways!
Our artist, Nancy Malek, will take you through exploring and experimenting with the alcohol ink. Then she'll walk you step-by-step through making a landscape tile and flower picture that will be uniquely your own.
$65 per person includes all painting supplies, one beverage, and two masterpieces to take home.
Registration is limited so don't wait to sign up. Sign up and more information here or use the QR code in the flyer.
Vault 177 is located in Spin Alley at 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177
