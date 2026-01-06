Register now for Paint & Sip with Shorelake Arts at Vault 177 on January 11

Tuesday, January 6, 2026

January Paint & Sip at Vault 177 on Sunday, January 11, 2026 from 7:00-9:00 pm.

Please come join us for a unique Sip and Paint experience using alcohol ink. 

Examples of art with alcohol ink
By Nancy Malek

Alcohol ink is a different medium that is bright, colorful and moves in crazy ways! 

Our artist, Nancy Malek, will take you through exploring and experimenting with the alcohol ink. Then she'll walk you step-by-step through making a landscape tile and flower picture that will be uniquely your own. 

$65 per person includes all painting supplies, one beverage, and two masterpieces to take home.

Registration is limited so don't wait to sign up. Sign up and more information here or use the QR code in the flyer.

Vault 177 is located in Spin Alley at 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177


Posted by DKH at 3:41 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  