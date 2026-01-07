Revive I-5 lane closures on the Ship Canal Bridge will jam traffic for months
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
We've said Revive I-5 is coming back in early 2026. Well, it's here. There's no easy way to rip this band-aid off, so here goes:
There's going to be a full northbound closure of I-5 over the Ship Canal Bridge this weekend. After that, you can expect five months of 24/7 northbound lane reductions over the bridge until we pause for World Cup.
Let's take a moment to remember the good times we've had. Now for the details:
- 11:59 p.m. Jan 9 to 5 a.m. Jan 12: All lanes of NB I-5 will be CLOSED from I-90 to NE 45th Street. This will set up the long-term work zone.
- Jan. 12 - June 5: Two left NB I-5 lane reduction across the Ship Canal Bridge.
- June 5-8: Weekend-long full NB I-5 closure to pick up the work zone.
- June 8 - July 10: ALL LANES OF I-5 REOPENED FOR WORLD CUP GAMES.
- July 10-13: Weekend-long full NB I-5 closure to set the work zone back up.
- July 13 - End of 2026: Two right NB I-5 lane reduction across the Ship Canal Bridge.
- End of 2026: Weekend-long full northbound I-5 closure to pick up the work zone.
EXPRESS LANES: During closures and lane reductions, I-5 express lanes will run northbound 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. That means express lanes will NOT run southbound like they do typically do during the morning hours. Keeping express lanes northbound only allows us to balance the regional traffic system more effectively during this work.
WHY WE ARE DOING THIS: If it feels like a massive deal, it is. This is the largest active highway preservation project in the state. We are removing the old roadway surface, completing structural repairs, and placing new concrete in order to extend the lifespan of this critical bridge.
I know this will be tough. I sat in this traffic last summer, too. Your best bet is to leave earlier than usual, stay later than usual, allow for more travel time, carpool, or try a different travel mode like transit, bus, or bike. If you're not already, it's a good time to get familiar with our friends at Sound Transit or King County Metro Transit.
Stay safe out there, folks
