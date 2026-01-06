Preschool Expo at Shoreline College January 10, 2026 with seven preschools

Tuesday, January 6, 2026

All seven of the cooperative preschools offered by Shoreline College will be present at an Expo from 10am to 12pm on Saturday January 10, 2026.

Preschool staff will be available to talk to parents about the program, the upcoming school year, and current openings. The preschools offer programs for ages 0-5.

The preschools and their locations are:
  1. Shoreline Cooperative Preschool - Shoreline
  2. Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool - Shoreline
  3. North City Cooperative Preschool - Shoreline
  4. Inglemoor Cooperative Preschool - Kirkland
  5. Crystal Springs Cooperative Preschool - Bothell
  6. Bothell Family Cooperative Preschool - Bothell
  7. Woodinville Family Preschool - Woodinville
The Preschool Expo will be held in the PUB building 9000 at the college 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Free parking.


