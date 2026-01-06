Preschool Expo at Shoreline College January 10, 2026 with seven preschools

All seven of the cooperative preschools offered by Shoreline College will be present at an Expo from 10am to 12pm on Saturday January 10, 2026.





Preschool staff will be available to talk to parents about the program, the upcoming school year, and current openings. The preschools offer programs for ages 0-5.





The preschools and their locations are:

Shoreline Cooperative Preschool - Shoreline Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool - Shoreline North City Cooperative Preschool - Shoreline Inglemoor Cooperative Preschool - Kirkland Crystal Springs Cooperative Preschool - Bothell Bothell Family Cooperative Preschool - Bothell Woodinville Family Preschool - Woodinville







