Preschool Expo at Shoreline College January 10, 2026 with seven preschools
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Preschool staff will be available to talk to parents about the program, the upcoming school year, and current openings. The preschools offer programs for ages 0-5.
The preschools and their locations are:
The Preschool Expo will be held in the PUB building 9000 at the college 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Free parking.
- Shoreline Cooperative Preschool - Shoreline
- Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool - Shoreline
- North City Cooperative Preschool - Shoreline
- Inglemoor Cooperative Preschool - Kirkland
- Crystal Springs Cooperative Preschool - Bothell
- Bothell Family Cooperative Preschool - Bothell
- Woodinville Family Preschool - Woodinville
