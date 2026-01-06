SPD Prostitution Awareness Campaign targets more than 40 vehicle owners along Aurora in north Seattle

“Sex trafficking is one of the most horrific crimes that our community is fighting, not only along Aurora Avenue North but also in strip clubs and hotels across Seattle,” said Chief Shon Barnes.

“I am proud of the work that our detectives are doing to discourage buyers from exploiting vulnerable people.”

These mailings, part of a prostitution prevention and awareness campaign, notify vehicle owners of the suspected crimes committed as well as show photos of their vehicle. The letters are simply a warning to put the vehicle owner on notice.SPD mailed 21 warning letters in October, and 20 more in November.