SPD Prostitution Awareness Campaign targets more than 40 vehicle owners along Aurora in north Seattle

Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Photo courtesy Seattle PD
The Seattle Police Department is proud to highlight the great work of our officers who are working along the Aurora Avenue North corridor to deter people from sexual exploitation.

Since October 2025, SPD has had officers photographing the license plates of vehicles seen engaging with suspected prostitutes and their interactions. 

After capturing these images, detectives in the SPD Human Trafficking Unit have issued vehicle owners a warning in the mail. 

These mailings, part of a prostitution prevention and awareness campaign, notify vehicle owners of the suspected crimes committed as well as show photos of their vehicle. The letters are simply a warning to put the vehicle owner on notice.

SPD mailed 21 warning letters in October, and 20 more in November.

“Sex trafficking is one of the most horrific crimes that our community is fighting, not only along Aurora Avenue North but also in strip clubs and hotels across Seattle,” said Chief Shon Barnes.
“I am proud of the work that our detectives are doing to discourage buyers from exploiting vulnerable people.”


