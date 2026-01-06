Ridgecrest Neighborhood meets goal for food collection - 1,300 pounds of food for Hopelink
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Because of your generosity, we reached our goal of collecting 1,300 pounds of non-perishable food for Hopelink - Shoreline’s Food Bank.
In just over 7 weeks, you donated 1,377 lbs for the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Food Drive for Hopelink.
A special thank you goes out to our local businesses for their willingness to be drop-off sites: Cafe Aroma, Ridgecrest Books, Ridgecrest Pub & the Drumlin.
The business that collected the most food: Cafe Aroma ❤️
