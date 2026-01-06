Betsy Robertson elected Shoreline mayor, new councilmember Valerie Snider and reelected members sworn in
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
|Shoreline’s newly elected Mayor, Betsy Robertson, presides over the city council meeting
|District Court Judge Raul Martinez administers the oath of office to newly elected city councilmember Valerie Snider.
Betsy Robertson previously served as Deputy Mayor and has served on the Shoreline city council since 2019.
Under Shoreline’s Council-Manager form of government, the Mayor is not directly elected by voters. Instead, the seven-member City Council elects one member as Mayor to preside over meetings, perform ceremonial duties, and represent the city to outside organizations.
0 comments:
Post a Comment