Betsy Robertson elected Shoreline mayor, new councilmember Valerie Snider and reelected members sworn in

Shoreline's newly elected Mayor, Betsy Robertson, presides over the city council meeting At the Monday, January 5, 2026 meeting of the Shoreline city council, councilmember Betsy Robertson was elected mayor, and Ebon Pobee was elected deputy mayor.





District Court Judge Raul Martinez administers the oath of office to newly elected city councilmember Valerie Snider.









King County Judge Raul Martinez swore in newly elected councilmember Valerie Snider and re-elected council members Laura Mork, Ebon Pobee, and Chris Roberts.Betsy Robertson previously served as Deputy Mayor and has served on the Shoreline city council since 2019.Under Shoreline’s Council-Manager form of government, the Mayor is not directly elected by voters. Instead, the seven-member City Council elects one member as Mayor to preside over meetings, perform ceremonial duties, and represent the city to outside organizations.