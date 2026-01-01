How King County got people out of harm’s way and better protected homes and infrastructure years before the current flooding
Thursday, January 1, 2026
Applying a multi-benefit approach to floodplain restoration has reduced flood risks for people, homes, and infrastructure while also improving habitat for fish and wildlife.
The Department of Natural Resources and Parks has partnered with the independent King County Flood Control District to restore natural systems that absorb and slow the flow of rivers during floods in addition to offering home buyouts so residents in flood-prone areas can choose to relocate to safer ground, decreasing the need for emergency evacuations.
The flood-risk reduction strategy is in addition to King County’s emergency response that includes the Flood Patrol and the Flood Warning Center that have been operating nonstop since the rivers began rising December 8, 2025.
“A big reason our frontline responders have not had to perform more emergency evacuations is because we had already gotten a lot of families out of harm’s way years before the current storm hit our region,” said John Taylor, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Parks.
“By unifying our work to simultaneously reduce flood risks and improve habitat, our employees and partners have prevented flood damages and potentially saved lives.”
--King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks
