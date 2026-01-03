Wonders of Willow: Where craft, conservation and community take root February 14-15, 2026
Saturday, January 3, 2026
Sky Nursery - 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Join us for a first-of-its-kind community event celebrating willow— a remarkable plant that restores streams, weaves baskets, increases biodiversity, and creates habitat across the Pacific Northwest.
Discover species that can enrich home gardens, wild spaces, and farms.
Whether you are interested in weaving a willow basket, growing willow as a crop, leveraging willow for a restoration project, or adding winter color to your home garden - W.O.W. will have something for you.
- Free community presentations from local willow experts
- Small group beginner willow weaving workshops - 2 hours or less
- Willow-focused vendors
- Live willow-centered demonstrations with Q&A
- Woven willow and basket exhibit
More information here: Wonders of Willow website
Presenters
- Steve Lospalluto, Dunbar Gardens – Farm to Basket: Growing willows in the Skagit Valley
- Carrie Brausieck, AgroforestryNW – Maximize Marginal Lands with Willow Production
- Alana and Michael Karam, Willamette Willows – Building with Living Willow – Grow Your Dreams
- Erin Cox, Field and Forest Crafts – So You Want to Weave a Willow Basket
- Zak Smith, Salix Solutions & Daniel Collins, Nicoterra – Restoration with Native Willows
Workshops
- Willow bark bracelets
- Willow decorative flower
- Willow tray/trivet
- Willow harlequin topiary
- Willow garden hurdle
- Willow star wands
- Willow spiral hanging basket
- Willow bird basket
About the Organizer: Erin Cox of Field and Forest Crafts
Erin found her life's passion in basketry and wild crafting. Although she has lived in the Pacific Northwest for over 20 years, it wasn’t until she discovered the joy of farming and foraging basketry materials that she truly formed deep ties to this place and a meaningful connection to the land.
Through weaving, Erin has found a new way to explore and appreciate the biodiversity of the Pacific Northwest. She began casually teaching basketry and wild crafting in 2024.
The same year she established a small basketry willow farm in Carnation, Washington, where she invites students to learn, harvest, and engage directly with the materials they weave. In 2025, she opened Field and Forest Crafts and her own private teaching studio in NE Seattle.
