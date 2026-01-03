Wonders of Willow: Where craft, conservation and community take root February 14-15, 2026

Wonders of Willow: Where craft, conservation and community take root



Join us for a first-of-its-kind community event celebrating willow— a remarkable plant that restores streams, weaves baskets, increases biodiversity, and creates habitat across the Pacific Northwest.









Whether you are interested in weaving a willow basket, growing willow as a crop, leveraging willow for a restoration project, or adding winter color to your home garden - W.O.W. will have something for you.

Free community presentations from local willow experts

Small group beginner willow weaving workshops - 2 hours or less

Willow-focused vendors

Live willow-centered demonstrations with Q&A

Woven willow and basket exhibit This event is being organized by Field and Forest Crafts founder Erin Cox, in partnership with many wonderful willow growers, weavers, and willow friends.









Presenters

Steve Lospalluto, Dunbar Gardens – Farm to Basket: Growing willows in the Skagit Valley

Carrie Brausieck, AgroforestryNW – Maximize Marginal Lands with Willow Production

Alana and Michael Karam, Willamette Willows – Building with Living Willow – Grow Your Dreams

Erin Cox, Field and Forest Crafts – So You Want to Weave a Willow Basket

Zak Smith, Salix Solutions & Daniel Collins, Nicoterra – Restoration with Native Willows More information here: Wonders of Willow website

Workshops

Willow bark bracelets

Willow decorative flower

Willow tray/trivet

Willow harlequin topiary

Willow garden hurdle

Willow star wands

Willow spiral hanging basket

Willow bird basket

Erin found her life's passion in basketry and wild crafting. Although she has lived in the Pacific Northwest for over 20 years, it wasn’t until she discovered the joy of farming and foraging basketry materials that she truly formed deep ties to this place and a meaningful connection to the land.





Through weaving, Erin has found a new way to explore and appreciate the biodiversity of the Pacific Northwest. She began casually teaching basketry and wild crafting in 2024.





The same year she established a small basketry willow farm in Carnation, Washington, where she invites students to learn, harvest, and engage directly with the materials they weave. In 2025, she opened Field and Forest Crafts and her own private teaching studio in NE Seattle.







February 14 and 15, 2026