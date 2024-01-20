Kenmore affordable housing proposal divides city

A screenshot from the Kenmore Neighbors Facebook group depicts a sketched

outline of the location and possible size of the proposed Plymouth development.

Social media is the only source of local news in Kenmore.

Some opponents raised alarm that the project would bring open drug use and crime to Kenmore’s downtown. While other residents objected to the size of the six-story building that will stand over Kenmore’s core business district and raised concerns that a large apartment for low-income people would harm downtown businesses.