File your taxes for free with United Way of King County

Saturday, January 20, 2024

United Way tax volunteers
File your taxes for free with United Way of King County’s Free Tax Preparation Campaign

From January to July, United Way of King County is offering free tax services to people who make $80,000 or less to take advantage of earned income tax credits.

In person appointments are available in 17 sites across the region. 

Locally, Shoreline Hopelink and Lake City.

View all site locations here

We know a lot of people in our community would benefit from having their taxes done for free while also receiving tax credits to help lift them out of poverty.

More information here.


