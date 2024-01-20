United Way tax volunteers File your taxes for free with United Way of King County’s Free Tax Preparation Campaign File your taxes for free with United Way of King County’s Free Tax Preparation Campaign









We know a lot of people in our community would benefit from having their taxes done for free while also receiving tax credits to help lift them out of poverty.

Locally, Shoreline Hopelink and Lake City.

From January to July, United Way of King County is offering free tax services to people who make $80,000 or less to take advantage of earned income tax credits.In person appointments are available in 17 sites across the region.