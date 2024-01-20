Jobs: WSDOT Design Project Team Lead (TE3)

Saturday, January 20, 2024

WSDOT
Design Project Team Lead (TE3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$76,179 – $102,475 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a qualified individual for the Design Project Team Lead (Transportation Engineer 3) position. As a Design Project Team Lead, you will play a pivotal role in delivering assigned projects within scope, schedule, and budget, contributing significantly to WSDOT's mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options. 

This position holds a high impact on fostering a respectful and healthy work environment, with a specific focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a leader, you will develop direct reports to become future leaders of the Department, ensuring continuous growth and excellence in project delivery. Join us in shaping livable communities and enhancing economic vitality through your expertise and leadership in transportation engineering.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 12:37 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  