Join LFP Rotary at the Blue Heron Clean up on January 10, 2026
Thursday, January 1, 2026
2nd Saturday of each month
Saturday, January 10, 2026
9:00am to noon
Bring hand tools and gloves. Questions? Contact Linda Holman
Volunteers will assist with debris removal and site preparation for future planting areas.
Following the clean up, planting plans will be developed focusing on native species and pollinators suited to the site’s conditions. A watering system will be created to support the new plants, and informational displays will share details about the chosen plants, site requirements and watering needs.
Various organizations will be involved in this project making it a real community effort. Come lend a hand and help keep Lake Forest Park’s natural spaces thriving.
Blue Heron Park NE 170th St at Hamlin Road Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
0 comments:
Post a Comment