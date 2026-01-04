Sunshine for the LFP Rotary Polar Bear Polio Dip

It may have been warmer than usual but the cold water is still a shock

Photos by David Carlos





Sunglasses are not the usual attire for polar bear dips but they were common at the LFP Rotary event on Saturday January 3, 2026 at the Sheridan Beach Club on Lake Washington.





Rotary members gather for a portrait before the Dip

The sun was bright and it's even possible that the water was warmer than Puget Sound.





One dipper balances on a row of blocks under the water, while just a few feet farther in a group is socializing.

Many of the participants lingered in the water and did not run out grabbing large towels as in previous years.





Robin Roat laughs with some of the girls from Interact

The annual event, organized by Robin Roat, is for fun but is also a fundraiser for Rotary International's End Polio Now campaign. The club does events throughout the year to support the campaign.

Donations of peanut butter for the North Helpline Food Bank

KCSO Marine Rescue boat

As in previous years, the Marine Rescue Unit of the King County Sheriff's Office stood by.



Interact volunteers checking people in

Members of Interact, the Rotary affiliate for high school students, were both participants and volunteers.

LFP Police were on scene to support Chief Mike Harden, who is an active member of the Rotary club.

Police Chief Mike Harden emerges triumphant from the water

This year he participated in full uniform!







Not everyone was as enthusiastic - one girl looks like it wasn't as much fun as she thought it would be - but she did it and now she has a story to tell.





Support crew standing by with towels

The support crew stood by with towels for the dippers.







There's always one ready to lighten the mood. This black hat Santa brought his own music.







Before the run into the water, Robin welcomed the participants and supporters.

















This year, attendees also brought jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Helpline Food Bank.