Sunshine for the LFP Rotary Polar Bear Polio Dip
Sunday, January 4, 2026
Photos by David Carlos
Sunglasses are not the usual attire for polar bear dips but they were common at the LFP Rotary event on Saturday January 3, 2026 at the Sheridan Beach Club on Lake Washington.
|Rotary members gather for a portrait before the Dip
The sun was bright and it's even possible that the water was warmer than Puget Sound.
|One dipper balances on a row of blocks under the water, while just a few feet farther in a group is socializing.
Many of the participants lingered in the water and did not run out grabbing large towels as in previous years.
|Robin Roat laughs with some of the girls from Interact
The annual event, organized by Robin Roat, is for fun but is also a fundraiser for Rotary International's End Polio Now campaign. The club does events throughout the year to support the campaign.
|Donations of peanut butter for the North Helpline Food Bank
This year, attendees also brought jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Helpline Food Bank.
|KCSO Marine Rescue boat
As in previous years, the Marine Rescue Unit of the King County Sheriff's Office stood by.
|Interact volunteers checking people in
Members of Interact, the Rotary affiliate for high school students, were both participants and volunteers.
LFP Police were on scene to support Chief Mike Harden, who is an active member of the Rotary club.
Not everyone was as enthusiastic - one girl looks like it wasn't as much fun as she thought it would be - but she did it and now she has a story to tell.
