What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – January 7 - 13
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
This week in Shoreline is all about community, connection, and showing up for one another. From lifesaving opportunities to donate blood during National Blood Donor Month to the final days of ShoreLights, plus Rainbow BINGO, cultural events, and free workshops, there’s something meaningful happening every day. For all upcoming Shoreline events this week visit:DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Celebrate National Blood Donor Month in Shoreline!
January Blood Donation Sites in Shoreline:
Wed 1/7 | Fircrest School - WA State of Social & Health Services Dept | 9 AM to 3 PM
Fri 1/9 | Shoreline School District Office | 11 AM – 5 PM
Sat 1/10 | Shoreline Fire Department & Richmond Beach Community | 9 AM to 3PM
Sat 1/17 | Uplift Climbing Gym - Shoreline | 10 AM to 4 PM
Wed 1/21 | Shoreline City Hall | 9 AM to 3 PM
Wed 1/28 | Dale Turner YMCA - Shoreline | 8 AM to 2 PM
This January, the City of Shoreline Mayor, on behalf of the Shoreline City Council, proclaiming the month of January 2026 as Blood Donor Month in the City of Shoreline! January is National Blood Donor Month, and it couldn’t come at a better time. The winter months are tough with holiday distractions, cold weather, and flu season mean fewer donations and a greater risk of shortages. But you can change that. Volunteer blood donors are the only source of lifesaving blood. One in 7 people entering a hospital will need blood and local hospitals are at capacity. In fact, blood is being transfused in local hospitals faster than it is being donated. Your donation this month is critical to health of our community. Please make a blood donation appointment today.
Last Call for Shorelights
Park at Town Center
The celebration ends January 11. A free, family-friendly holiday lights experience located near Shoreline City Hall. Wander through a sparkling winter wonderland filled with glowing installations, twinkling trees, and festive displays that light up the night. Bundle up, bring your loved ones, and make ShoreLights part of your holiday season. Food Trucks Friday-Sunday, Live music most Friday and Saturday nights. More Information Here.
RAINBOW BINGO at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
Friday, January 9
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is hosting its monthly RAINBOW BINGO fundraiser with the fabulous Sylvia O’Stayformore on Friday, January 9, 2026—doors open at 6:00pm and games begin at 7:00pm! Admission is $20 and includes reserved seating, entertainment, and loaded nachos; bingo cards are $10 at the door (cash or check only, per Washington State Gambling Commission). This is a 21+ event, and the cash bar will be open—get your tickets today!
Free Film Screening: English Vinglish at Shoreline College
Friday, January 9
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shoreline Community College Theater
Join the Indian Consulate of Seattle and Shoreline Community College’s International Education Department for a free screening of English Vinglish, a heartfelt and empowering film about confidence, cultural identity, and finding your voice. Free - RSVP required to reserve your seat.
Free Workshop: Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy
Saturday, January 10
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nixi City
Nixi City is excited to host a FREE Workshop with Madisen Bergh of Spring Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy. You’ll learn practical, approachable information about pelvic floor health in a supportive, judgment-free environment. Good to know: The café and play area will be open as normal during the workshop. Workshop attendance is free, but registration is encouraged. We hope you’ll join us and feel free to share with friends who may benefit!
