Travels with Charlie: Want to feel invigorated?
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
|Winter storm at Log Boom Park
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Want to feel invigorated? Head to a waterfront and feel the storms as they race by.
The windy - cold - brisk - air and a few scattered rain drops give a new freshness to the day.
|Charlie is invigorated by the weather
Photo by Gordon Snyder
I may get chilled, but Charlie get's invigorated sniffing and air scenting the winds… We both enjoy being immersed in the winter day.
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
0 comments:
Post a Comment