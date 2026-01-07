Travels with Charlie: Want to feel invigorated?

Winter storm at Log Boom Park

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Want to feel invigorated? Head to a waterfront and feel the storms as they race by.

The windy - cold - brisk - air and a few scattered rain drops give a new freshness to the day.

Charlie is invigorated by the weather

Photo by Gordon Snyder

I may get chilled, but Charlie get's invigorated sniffing and air scenting the winds… We both enjoy being immersed in the winter day.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder







