Shoreline Bella's Voice intake closed for two days to catch up piles of donations

Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Bella's Voice staff are giddy at the amount of donations received

We at Bella's Voice are so incredibly grateful for the outpouring of donations we've received in the last week!

Residents responded to the request for donations

That said... our Donation Center at our Shoreline location will be CLOSED the next two days while our team catches up on pricing and processing! 

The Shoreline store will remain open for shopping from 9.00am – 5.00pm.
  • Wednesday, January 7:
    • Shoreline Donation Center CLOSED
  • Thursday, January, 8:
    • Shoreline Donation Center CLOSED
  • Friday, January, 9:
    • Shoreline Donation Center OPEN AGAIN 

They plan to have everything put in place in two days

We’re sad to hit pause, but so excited to get these items onto the floor where they can continue supporting our mission! Thank you for your patience, and for showing up for animals in such a huge way.

Bella's Voice is located in the Bartell's building at 185th and Aurora. It supports animal owners and rescue organizations.


