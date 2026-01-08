Shoreline College Softball Clinics for Youth start this weekend

Thursday, January 8, 2026


Increase your softball skills this Winter with the Shoreline College Fastpitch team! Clinics are scheduled on Saturdays from January 10 - February 7, 2026 (4 weeks) for players age 7-13 years.

Choose from Hitting/Bunting, Pitching or Catching skills clinics or mix/match!
Fee: $129.00 for 4 weeks per session. No class 1/17.

Youth Softball Clinic Registration: Youth Programs

Participants will need to bring a glove, athletic shoes or cleats, a bat, helmet, and a water bottle. 

For more information please email Coach Fischer at: Cfischer@shoreline.edu or 425-343-2273.


