Teen Center January 2026 calendar



Shoreline Teen Center at Richmond Highlands Rec Center is open every day after school for Middle and High school youth. Open 2:30 to 6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, 1pm to 6pm on Wednesdays, 2:30 to 9pm on Fridays, and open Saturdays for Middle School Night from 6:00pm to 10:30pm.



Scheduled events happen at about 3:30 pm. The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center located at Scheduled events happen at about 3:30 pm. The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center located at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA , for youth aged middle school to 18 years old.





We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily. All activities are free of charge.









Daily activities are subject to change. For more information, email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov

Teens at the Shoreline Teen Center are old enough to check themselves in and out. While staff support them while they’re here, we are not able to supervise once they leave the building





