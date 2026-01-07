December 2025 Shoreline Real Estate Market Analysis

Real Estate Market Analysis

For all of 2025, Shoreline recorded 417 total sales, compared to 511 in 2024, marking a meaningful decline in overall transaction volume.





Buyer activity was consistently lower throughout the year, even as pricing remained relatively resilient.





Pricing Trends





The median sale price in December rose sharply to $899,950, a 6.5 percent increase year over year from December 2024.





This jump reflects a smaller, higher end pool of homes closing at year end rather than broad based price appreciation.





On a year-to-date basis, the median price finished at $848,000, exactly matching 2024’s median of $848,000.





This points to overall price stability across the year despite slower sales and longer market times.





The average price per square foot increased to $492 in December, up modestly from November and 2.5 percent higher than December 2024.





For the year, price per square foot averaged $513, consistent with a market that held value even as activity softened.





Days on Market





Homes spent an average of 40 days on market in December, up from 37 in November and significantly higher than 29 days in December 2024. This reflects a slower winter market and more deliberate buyer decision making.





For the full year, average days on market landed at 29, compared to 22 in 2024, confirming a clear shift toward a more measured pace in 2025.





Year End Takeaway





While sales volume declined meaningfully in 2025, pricing proved remarkably steady. The identical year over year median price underscores that Shoreline continues to benefit from strong long-term demand, even in a more challenging interest rate environment.





Buyers have had more time and leverage than in recent years, while sellers have needed to price thoughtfully and prepare homes carefully to achieve strong results. As the market moves into 2026,





Shoreline enters the new year balanced, with stable values and opportunities on both sides for those aligned with current conditions.





Lella Norberg is a long-time Shoreline resident and a Managing Broker with is a long-time Shoreline resident and a Managing Broker with Windermere Real Estate Shoreline, 900 N 185th, Shoreline WA 98133 . Feel free to reach out anytime with questions about the market or your home’s value - always happy to help!





This seasonal slowdown was more pronounced than last year and reflects continued buyer caution as affordability pressures, interest rates, and economic uncertainty persisted through year end.