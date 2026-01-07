Jobs: WSDOT Stormwater and Drainage Lead (TE3)

WSDOT
Stormwater and Drainage Lead (TE3)
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$78,912 – $106,104 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a motivated, mission-driven Transportation Engineer 3 to join our State Hydraulics Office as a Stormwater and Drainage Design Lead. This is an opportunity to take on meaningful engineering challenges that protect people, restore ecosystems, and keep Washington’s transportation system moving safely and sustainably. 

In this dynamic role, you’ll be at the forefront of designing stormwater, hydraulic, and hydrologic solutions for some of the most complex transportation projects in the state. You’ll collaborate directly with Project Engineering Offices across Washington, mentor project staff, and help ensure our designs meet the highest standards of environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance. 

Your work will support WSDOT’s core values of safety, innovation, leadership, and sustainability, all while helping shape the infrastructure that millions of travelers rely on every day. If you are ready to make a real impact on Washington’s transportation future, we encourage you to apply!

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


