Jobs: WSDOT Stormwater and Drainage Lead (TE3)

Shoreline, WA – Headquarters

$78,912 – $106,104 Annually



Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a motivated, mission-driven Transportation Engineer 3 to join our State Hydraulics Office as a Stormwater and Drainage Design Lead. This is an opportunity to take on meaningful engineering challenges that protect people, restore ecosystems, and keep Washington’s transportation system moving safely and sustainably.





In this dynamic role, you’ll be at the forefront of designing stormwater, hydraulic, and hydrologic solutions for some of the most complex transportation projects in the state. You’ll collaborate directly with Project Engineering Offices across Washington, mentor project staff, and help ensure our designs meet the highest standards of environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance.



