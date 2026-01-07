46th District Legislators Pre-Session Town Hall in person January 8, 2026

46th District Legislators Pre-Session Town Hall 

DATE: Thursday, January 8, 2026
TIME: 6:00-8:00pm
LOCATION: North Seattle College Auditorium (located on the main floor of the library building), 9600 College Way N.

Our 46th District Legislators want to hear from you, as they get ready to begin a new legislative session on January 12.

Join State Senator Javier Valdez, Representative Gerry Pollet and Representative Darya Farivar, as they share with you their top priorities for this session and provide some updates on how their work is impacting the 46th District.

More importantly, they want to hear from you! Bring your ideas, questions, and experiences to help guide their work in the Olympia.

The 46th LD covers northeast Seattle.


