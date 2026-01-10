Get to Know Your Lake Forest Park (LFP) City Council
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Top row: Semra Riddle, Matt Muilenburg, Josh Rosenau, Ellyn Saunders
Bottom row: Deputy Mayor Tracy Furutani, Paula Goode, Larry Goldman.
Get to Know Your LFP City Council
The City Council is the legislative body of the City. It enacts laws and regulations, establishes policy direction for the City, establishes tax and fee rates, adopts an annual budget, grants franchises, approves contracts for services, and payment of all City moneys.
LFP City Councilmembers are part-time, non-partisan elected officials who serve four-year terms. Congratulations to our newest Council Members, Matt Muilenburg and Josh Rosenau.
Regular Business Meetings:
LFP City Councilmembers are part-time, non-partisan elected officials who serve four-year terms. Congratulations to our newest Council Members, Matt Muilenburg and Josh Rosenau.
Regular Business Meetings:
- 7:00 pm
- January to October: 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month
- November & December: 2nd Thursday
- 6:00 pm
- 2nd Thursday of the month
In addition to attending in person, there are several ways to watch/listen to City Council meetings: livestream, on-demand, and the City’s cable television channel, Comcast channel 21. All meetings are video recorded.
- Livestream and on-demand replay of the meetings can be accessed here.
- Live on Comcast channel 21 (must live within LFP city limits and subscribe to Comcast services)
- Replayed on the television channel at 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily, beginning the Monday following the meeting.
--Courtesy Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation
0 comments:
Post a Comment