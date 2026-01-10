Seattle Veterinary Outreach clinic held at Shoreline Library January 9, 2026 for homeless and low income pet owners

Seattle Veterinary Outreach set up their mobile clinic

in the parking lot of the Shoreline Library on Friday, January 9, 2026



Seattle Vet Outreach (SVO) is dedicated to keeping families and their pets together by providing accessible veterinary services for individuals and families who are living unhoused or are low-income and receive state subsidies, such as SNAP, WIC, SSDI, and TANF, or are in subsidized housing.

Visits with veterinarians and vet techs were held in the mobile clinic



Our mobile clinics travel throughout King and Snohomish counties, partnering with local human service organizations to deliver essential care to communities in need. By offering sliding-scale veterinary services, we help alleviate the financial strain that can sometimes separate people from their pets. We are committed to strengthening the bond between pets and their families, creating healthier and more connected communities.





Volunteers hand out information flyers and answer questions

We hold outreach clinics most Wednesdays, Fridays, and the second Saturday of each month. These clinics are busy, often filling up by 9am as people line up early for a spot.





Although we would like to help everyone, veterinary services are for individuals who are unhoused or low-income, receiving state subsidies like SNAP, EBT, WIC, SSDI, TANF, or living in subsidized housing.





The bins hold leashes, harnesses, toys and other pet related items

In addition to veterinary care, we offer pet supplies like flea medication, food, collars, leashes, and toys—available even if you're not seeing the veterinarian that day.



To provide comprehensive support, we partner with human services organizations that offer additional resources to clients during the clinic. While waiting to see the veterinary team, clients can also meet with our staff social worker to explore further resources and assistance.





Our next Shoreline clinic will be a vaccination clinic on February 6, 2026 from 10am to 2pm at the Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155











