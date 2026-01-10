How do you think trees should be treated in Shoreline - city survey
Saturday, January 10, 2026
The City of Shoreline is updating its Tree Code – the rules that guide how trees are managed on private property. We want to know what you think!
Complete our Tree Code Survey to provide input on the ideas being considered in the code update and enter to win a $50 or $100 VISA gift card!
This survey is part of a broad community engagement effort to gauge the community’s interest, understanding, and priorities about how the city regulates trees on private property.
Visit the Tree Code Engage Page to complete the survey, learn more about the tree code update, and subscribe for project updates!
Additionally, the Community Advisory Group Meeting #2 Summary is available for your review here. Please review and leave comments. We want to hear from you!
0 comments:
Post a Comment