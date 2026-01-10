LFP Rotary DIP report

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Robin Roat, Lake Forest Park Rotarian, delivers peanut butter to Anya Gribova at North Helpline

A big thank you to the Lake Forest Park community and the Sheridan Beach Community Club for hosting the seventh annual Polar Bear Dip.

Peanut butter collected at the Polar Bear Dip
Photo by David Carlos
70 jars of peanut butter were collected to give to North Helpline.

$700 was raised to give to Rotary International to support the eradication of polio.

Robin Roat, Lake Forest Park Rotarian, delivered the peanut butter to the North Helpline distribution center. 

Anya Gribova, Community Engagement Coordinator for North Helpline, happily received the 70 jars of peanut butter. 

Once again, thank you for all who participated, see you next year for the 8th annual DIP.



