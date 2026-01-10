Annual Tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. January 19, 2026 in Edmonds

Donnie Griffin - LEVL Founder & President at the 2025 event

Two of the Northwest's celebrated community choirs will be featured at the Lift Every Voice Legacy's 8th Annual Tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Artistic Expression and Dance for Children and Families on January 19, 2026 from 9:30am to 12pm, at Edmonds Waterfront Center 220 Railroad Ave Box 717, Edmonds, WA 98020



The Sound of the Northwest and the Northwest Girlchoir will perform on stage along with Red Eagle Soaring, Mount Vernon High School Mariachi & Folklorico team, Shorecrest Hip Hop, and Subhash with Dubai Nepalese Group.









Shorecrest Hip Hop performs at the 2025 event

The free morning event is produced in partnership with the Edmonds Waterfront Center and with major funding from the Hazel Miller Foundation.



“Our theme this year, 'Love Demands Justice,' is inspired by Rev. Dr. King’s 1967 speech, 'Where Do We Go from Here,” said Donnie Griffin, founder and president of Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL). “He taught us that: 'Power at its best is love implementing the demands of justice, and justice at its best is power correcting everything that stands against love. Griffin continues, “This highlights the belief that love should guide the use of power, making sure it lifts up and protects those who are vulnerable instead of controlling or hurting them. We are so hungry for this message today.”

Last January, over 750 children and families across Snohomish and King Counties participated in activities that promoted Rev. Dr. King's Beloved Community values. Long-time Edmonds resident Jeanne Misha Martinez Carter, a published writer, photographer, theatrical performer, martial arts instructor, and a "visionary of peace "advocate, will give a spoken word presentation.





“Community is built when we learn and play together. Whether it’s the children's book reading station, family ballet lessons, individual and group performances on the main stage, arts and crafts, including pottery making, or creating quick and easy homemade snacks, we have found the formula for creating space that fosters belonging, cultural pluralism, and caring communities among our neighbors. "This is what we do on the day we commemorate Rev. Dr. King’s birthday,” Griffin continued.

The mission of LEVL is to inspire, embrace, and develop models of a Beloved Community that promote grassroots involvement, centered on love, social well-being, and economic justice.





A Beloved Community fosters a lively, nurturing environment free of hatred, injustice, and poverty, and it includes everyone.





LEVL’s primary strategy over the past eight years has been to create common gathering spaces to connect with a caring community of culturally diverse people in South Snohomish and North King Counties who are inspired and motivated by the legacy of Dr. King, according to Griffin.









