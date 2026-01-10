Bon Appetit! Wordplay in Paint - The Art of L. Kelly Lyles - on view at City Hall until January 23, 2026
Saturday, January 10, 2026
On view until January 23, 2026.
Meet the Artist: Thursday January 22nd, 5-7pm
A playful and colorful celebration of food, humor, and imagination, Bon Appétit! Wordplay in Paint showcases the witty and vibrant artistry of L. Kelly Lyles.
Shoreline City Hall, 3rd floor gallery, 17500 Midvale Ave N
Visitors can access the 3rd floor gallery by checking in at the 1st floor City Hall lobby during open hours (8am–5pm, Monday–Friday, excluding holidays).
A playful and colorful celebration of food, humor, and imagination, Bon Appétit! Wordplay in Paint showcases the witty and vibrant artistry of L. Kelly Lyles.
Shoreline City Hall, 3rd floor gallery, 17500 Midvale Ave N
Visitors can access the 3rd floor gallery by checking in at the 1st floor City Hall lobby during open hours (8am–5pm, Monday–Friday, excluding holidays).
0 comments:
Post a Comment