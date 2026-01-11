Empty cages at SAFe rescue - at least for a couple of days

Sunday, January 11, 2026

Every cat has found a home
Photo courtesy SAFe Rescue

These empty enclosures mean one really good thing - every cat was adopted

With no kitties currently ready for adoption, SAFe Rescue's Adoption Center will be closed Sunday, January 11, 2026 while they prepare for their next arrivals.

More cats are on the way, and we’ll be back open for adoption on Thursday, January 15th. Thank you for being part of a community that shows up for cats so fully!

SAFe Rescue is located in Ballinger Village 20226 Ballinger Way, Shoreline WA 98155


