Shoreline Fire offers free emergency preparedness classes
Sunday, January 11, 2026
Fire station 51 at 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028
This class will be conducted by Captain Andrew Leith, who brings 23 years of experience at Shoreline.
Captain Leith is a member of the WA State FEMA Task Force 1, Wildland Team, Technical Rescue Team, Rescue Swimmer, and is assigned to the northend Heavy Rescue Crew.
Learn about:
- How the 911 system operates
- Essential supplies you should have on hand
- Safely shutting off utilities in case of an emergency
- Fire extinguisher operation
- Tips for joining the community disaster response team
CPR/AED/First Aid Certification Classes
In addition, the department offers monthly CPR/AED/First Aid Certification Classes for Free / $50 if you need official certification.
