Shoreline Fire offers free emergency preparedness classes

Sunday, January 11, 2026

Shoreline Fire will offer a free class on disaster preparedness
Thursday, January 22, 2026 from 6 - 8pm
Fire station 51 at 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028

This class will be conducted by Captain Andrew Leith, who brings 23 years of experience at Shoreline. 

Captain Leith is a member of the WA State FEMA Task Force 1, Wildland Team, Technical Rescue Team, Rescue Swimmer, and is assigned to the northend Heavy Rescue Crew.

Learn about:
  • How the 911 system operates
  • Essential supplies you should have on hand
  • Safely shutting off utilities in case of an emergency
  • Fire extinguisher operation
  • Tips for joining the community disaster response team
CPR/AED/First Aid Certification Classes

In addition, the department offers monthly CPR/AED/First Aid Certification Classes for Free / $50 if you need official certification.



