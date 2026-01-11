Shoreline Fire offers free emergency preparedness classes

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire will offer a free class on disaster preparedness





Captain Leith is a member of the WA State FEMA Task Force 1, Wildland Team, Technical Rescue Team, Rescue Swimmer, and is assigned to the northend Heavy Rescue Crew.







How the 911 system operates

Essential supplies you should have on hand

Safely shutting off utilities in case of an emergency

Fire extinguisher operation

Tips for joining the community disaster response team CPR/AED/First Aid Certification Classes

