Special screening of The Princess Bride to benefit Edmonds Driftwood Players

The Princess Bride





The 7:00pm screening will be interactive and participation is encouraged, so you can add to the fun!



“Let me explain… no, there is too much. Let me sum up.”



All proceeds from the evening will benefit EDP’s general operating fund.









Run Time: Approximately 2 hours with no intermission.

Wade James Theatre 950 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020



All tickets are $20 per person ($17+$3 Ticket Fee), but please select ticket type according to the descriptions below: Youth (18 & under)

General Adult (ages 19-59)

Senior (60+)

Military All ticket sales incur a $3.00 fee per ticket.



All purchases are final and non-refundable unless Movie Night is cancelled. As this is a one day event, exchanges are not allowed.



An Interactive Movie Night FundraiserSaturday, January 31, 2026Doors open at 6:00pmMovie starts at 7:00pmEDP presents a special screening of The Princess Bride, the beloved movie directed by legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and known for its unique blend of adventure, romance, and fantasy with a deeper layer of humor, satire, and storytelling for adults.Doors open at 6:00pm at the Wade James Theatre for movie snacks, drinks, and a lively themed raffle!