Special screening of The Princess Bride to benefit Edmonds Driftwood Players
Sunday, January 11, 2026
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Doors open at 6:00pm
Movie starts at 7:00pm
A movie night fundraiser?
“Inconceivable!”
EDP presents a special screening of The Princess Bride, the beloved movie directed by legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and known for its unique blend of adventure, romance, and fantasy with a deeper layer of humor, satire, and storytelling for adults.
“Have fun storming the castle!”
Doors open at 6:00pm at the Wade James Theatre for movie snacks, drinks, and a lively themed raffle!
The 7:00pm screening will be interactive and participation is encouraged, so you can add to the fun!
“Let me explain… no, there is too much. Let me sum up.”
All proceeds from the evening will benefit EDP’s general operating fund.
EDP is one of the longest continuously operating community theatres in Washington State and your presence helps ensure that EDP will continue to thrive during a challenging financial time for many arts organizations and programs.
Run Time: Approximately 2 hours with no intermission.
Wade James Theatre 950 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020
Purchase tickets here
All tickets are $20 per person ($17+$3 Ticket Fee), but please select ticket type according to the descriptions below:
All purchases are final and non-refundable unless Movie Night is cancelled. As this is a one day event, exchanges are not allowed.
Please call the EDP Office at 425-774-9600 or email Office@EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org if you have any questions.
- Youth (18 & under)
- General Adult (ages 19-59)
- Senior (60+)
- Military
