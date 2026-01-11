Chip Drop at Echo Lake School - beautification and community building

Story and Photos by Val Tracy



Our Green Thumb Club ordered a load of chips from Chip Drop over winter break and had a work party on January 3, 2026 to help distribute the chips around the grounds of the school.

Enthusiastic and efficient helpers

Enthusiastic and efficient helpers

Each chip drop delivery is around 20 cubic yards (which is A LOT!) and we were able to get them all spread in under two hours because of the large group of enthusiastic and efficient helpers that showed up.





We were able to surround trees with a nice layer of chips that will help keep roots protected from the cold during the winter and will help retain moisture during the increasingly dry summer months.









The Native Plant Garden Aside from beautifying the school grounds and helping the health and functionality of the gardens, we also all got to come together as a community and start the new year off in the sunshine getting some good exercise and enjoying the company of our friends and neighbors. We also lined all of the pathways in the Native Plant Garden and were able to get a nice layer of chips around most of the raised beds.





Raised beds The kids who showed up did a great job loading buckets with chips, coloring with sidewalk chalk, roller blading, dancing to music, making giant bubbles and snacking on chocolate CHIP cookies!



All in all, it was a very successful event and we look forward to hosting more work parties in the gardens and around the grounds in the Spring and in years to come.





You don't need to have a student at the school to get involved!





For anyone interested in more information or curious about helping out with our Green Thumb Club or work parties here is our email and Instagram info:



Scan the QR code for the Instagram site.