Chip Drop at Echo Lake School - beautification and community building
Sunday, January 11, 2026
|Members of the Green Thumb Club at Echo Lake Elementary
Echo Lake Elementary on Saturday, January 3, 2026.
Story and Photos by Val Tracy
Our Green Thumb Club ordered a load of chips from Chip Drop over winter break and had a work party on January 3, 2026 to help distribute the chips around the grounds of the school.
|Enthusiastic and efficient helpers
Each chip drop delivery is around 20 cubic yards (which is A LOT!) and we were able to get them all spread in under two hours because of the large group of enthusiastic and efficient helpers that showed up.
We also lined all of the pathways in the Native Plant Garden and were able to get a nice layer of chips around most of the raised beds.
Aside from beautifying the school grounds and helping the health and functionality of the gardens, we also all got to come together as a community and start the new year off in the sunshine getting some good exercise and enjoying the company of our friends and neighbors.
|The Native Plant Garden
|Raised beds
All in all, it was a very successful event and we look forward to hosting more work parties in the gardens and around the grounds in the Spring and in years to come.
You don't need to have a student at the school to get involved!
For anyone interested in more information or curious about helping out with our Green Thumb Club or work parties here is our email and Instagram info:
Scan the QR code for the Instagram site.
