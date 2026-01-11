Jobs: WSDOT Environmental Documentation & Permit Specialist (TPS3, In-Training)

Sunday, January 11, 2026

WSDOT
Environmental Documentation & Permit Specialist (TPS3, In-Training)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$68,014 – $100,951 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking two Environmental Documentation & Permit Specialists (TPS3) in our Northwest Region! In this position, you will bring your passion for Washington State’s unique environmental resources, working across disciplines, and problem-solving and strategic thinking to an interdisciplinary team of environmental professionals who support transportation project delivery in the most populous areas of Washington. 

This position serves as the environmental representative for transportation projects to support environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance throughout scoping, design, construction, and post-construction operations. In this position, you will apply your environmental policy experience and training through hands on collaboration with WSDOT staff, Federal, State and Local agencies, Tribal governments and the public.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


