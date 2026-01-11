Jobs: WSDOT Environmental Documentation & Permit Specialist (TPS3, In-Training)









This position serves as the environmental representative for transportation projects to support environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance throughout scoping, design, construction, and post-construction operations. In this position, you will apply your environmental policy experience and training through hands on collaboration with WSDOT staff, Federal, State and Local agencies, Tribal governments and the public.









Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$68,014 – $100,951 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking two Environmental Documentation & Permit Specialists (TPS3) in our Northwest Region! In this position, you will bring your passion for Washington State’s unique environmental resources, working across disciplines, and problem-solving and strategic thinking to an interdisciplinary team of environmental professionals who support transportation project delivery in the most populous areas of Washington.