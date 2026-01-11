Jobs: WSDOT Fish Passage Environmental Coordinator and Biologist (TPS3)

Fish Passage Environmental Coordinator and Biologist (TPS3)

Shoreline, WA – King County

$75,045 – $100,951 Annually





Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Environmental Office has an opportunity for an environmental professional with a strong interest in environmental issues and project delivery. In this position, you will apply your environmental policy and biological experience and training while continuing to develop both the breadth and depth of your professional knowledge through hands-on project delivery and collaboration with WSDOT staff, federal, state, and local agencies, Tribal governments, and the public.





The primary focus of this position is serving as the environmental representative on fish passage and habitat restoration projects, from early concepts through project advertisement, construction, completion, and post-construction monitoring. This is a unique hybrid role, with approximately one-third of the time focused on biological fieldwork and technical analysis, and the remaining time dedicated to project coordination, environmental documentation, and permitting. This position plays a key role in supporting regional ecological stewardship while contributing to environmentally compliant transportation project delivery across the Northwest Region and the state of Washington.



