Jobs: WSDOT Fish Passage Environmental Coordinator and Biologist (TPS3)

Sunday, January 11, 2026

WSDOT
Fish Passage Environmental Coordinator and Biologist (TPS3)
Shoreline, WA – King County
$75,045 – $100,951 Annually  

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Environmental Office has an opportunity for an environmental professional with a strong interest in environmental issues and project delivery. In this position, you will apply your environmental policy and biological experience and training while continuing to develop both the breadth and depth of your professional knowledge through hands-on project delivery and collaboration with WSDOT staff, federal, state, and local agencies, Tribal governments, and the public.

The primary focus of this position is serving as the environmental representative on fish passage and habitat restoration projects, from early concepts through project advertisement, construction, completion, and post-construction monitoring. This is a unique hybrid role, with approximately one-third of the time focused on biological fieldwork and technical analysis, and the remaining time dedicated to project coordination, environmental documentation, and permitting. This position plays a key role in supporting regional ecological stewardship while contributing to environmentally compliant transportation project delivery across the Northwest Region and the state of Washington.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 3:54 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  