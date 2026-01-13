Shoutout to Hillwood Sharks

A blast from the past!





By TCA



The City Tournament is a competition organized by SYSA (Seattle Youth Soccer Association) for u11-u19 soccer recreational league players, since 1969 (over 50 years!).





There is a recreational league with Seattle/Shoreline clubs in the Fall, with various divisions (skill levels) that concludes before Thanksgiving.





Your local Shoreline recreational clubs are Hillwood and Shorelake.





The tournament is an optional open competition that is truly city-wide spanning North Seattle, West Seattle, South Seattle, Seattle Metro and Shoreline, and participants could be from any division.





Why would any self-respecting team not want a chance to prove themselves, win a trophy and crown themselves the Kings/Queens of Seattle?





It is a modified double-elimination tournament, meaning one loss does not knock you out, with a lucky losers bracket to make it to the final, but lose twice, and you’re out.





Post-Thanksgiving and pre-Christmas means battling the elements, under the lights, in November/ December. The winners are usually determined by motivation, weather, enthusiasm, a bit of skill and a lot of luck.





At the final stages, it usually involves evenly matched teams, resulting in the unique soccer ordeal of KFTM (kicks from the mark) or penalty kicks, with a minimum of 5 kicks per team, but the tournament record was apparently decided after the twenty-first kick!











There is no more exciting, exhilarating, agonizing event to participate in for a kid, tween, teen (and parents thereof) that will create memories to last a lifetime. Trust me, I’ve been there.Check out: www.sysa.org





What is The City Tournament?