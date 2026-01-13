Edward James "Ed" Elder

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Ed Elder
Edward James "Ed" Elder, of Shoreline, WA, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2025.

Born in Lakeview, Oregon, Ed was a graduate of the University of Oregon and co-owner of Integrated Manual Therapy in Shoreline. 

He worked as a certified athletic trainer at the high school (Shorecrest High School), collegiate (Oregon), and professional levels, including service on the USA Track and Field volunteer medical staff at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and the 2020 (2021) Tokyo Olympic Games.

In place of flowers, donations may be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research. 

A memorial service will be held on February 7, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at the Shorewood High School Gymnasium, located at 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133. A reception will follow in the school Commons.


