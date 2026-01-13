Shorewood Cheer Shines at HarborCheerFest

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Shorewood Cheer Team

Shorewood Cheer competed at HarborCheerFest this weekend, earning 2nd place with their Game Day routine—an exciting accomplishment for the team!

Last month, the team officially qualified for State at Alpine Accent, hosted by Rogers High School in Puyallup. The Stormray cheerleaders will now head to Battle Ground, WA for their 4th appearance at the WIAA State Cheerleading Championships, February 6-7, 2026.
Congratulations to these hard working athletes— can’t wait to see what you do at State!

--Brianne Sturm


