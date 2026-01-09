Volunteer to help maintain parks in LFP this month

Friday, January 9, 2026

Volunteers in Five Acre Wood
Photo courtesy LFP Stewardship Foundation

Work parties are scheduled in three parks this month in Lake Forest Park.

Blue Heron Park
Second Saturday's of the month - January 10, 2026, 9:00am to 12:00PM 
Special Date (normally first Saturday's of the month) - January 10, 2026, 9:00am to 12:00pm
Located at: 18678-18998 40th Pl NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Grace Cole Nature Park
Third Saturday's of the Month - January 17, 2026, 9:00am to 12:00pm
Location: 16735 30th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Work parties are a great way to get outside, get some exercise, help maintain parks and open space for everyone to enjoy, and get to know your community. Be sure to dress appropriately for the winter months. 

Volunteers will assist with debris and invasive plant removal, sometimes planting trees and native species.


Posted by DKH at 4:10 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  