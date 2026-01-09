Volunteer to help maintain parks in LFP this month

Work parties are scheduled in three parks this month in Lake Forest Park.

Special Date (normally first Saturday's of the month) - January 10, 2026, 9:00am to 12:00pm

Third Saturday's of the Month - January 17, 2026, 9:00am to 12:00pm





Work parties are a great way to get outside, get some exercise, help maintain parks and open space for everyone to enjoy, and get to know your community. Be sure to dress appropriately for the winter months. Location: 16735 30th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155





Volunteers will assist with debris and invasive plant removal, sometimes planting trees and native species.







Second Saturday's of the month - January 10, 2026, 9:00am to 12:00PM