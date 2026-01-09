Volunteer to help maintain parks in LFP this month
Friday, January 9, 2026
|Volunteers in Five Acre Wood
Photo courtesy LFP Stewardship Foundation
Work parties are scheduled in three parks this month in Lake Forest Park.
Blue Heron Park
Second Saturday's of the month - January 10, 2026, 9:00am to 12:00PM
Located at: 17035 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Five-Acre Woods
Special Date (normally first Saturday's of the month) - January 10, 2026, 9:00am to 12:00pm
Located at: 18678-18998 40th Pl NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Grace Cole Nature Park
Third Saturday's of the Month - January 17, 2026, 9:00am to 12:00pm
Location: 16735 30th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Work parties are a great way to get outside, get some exercise, help maintain parks and open space for everyone to enjoy, and get to know your community. Be sure to dress appropriately for the winter months.
Volunteers will assist with debris and invasive plant removal, sometimes planting trees and native species.
