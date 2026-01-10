Shorecrest students collect 2,400 lbs of food and hygiene items for North Helpline



Shorecrest students started this year off by coming together to support our community and North Helpline!





The SCHS Anti-Hunger Club and Interact club volunteered at North Helpline food distribution shifts and the SCHS Key Club hosted a food and hygiene drive.





Thank you to the students that helped load our North Helpline vehicle yesterday with 2,400lb of food and hygiene items!





If you're interested in getting your school involved with a project for North Helpline, reach out to our Development & Engagement Coordinator, Anya at anya@northhelpline.org







