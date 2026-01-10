Ukrainian folk art workshop January 16, 2026 at Senior Activity Center



Ukrainian Folk Art Workshop Ukrainian Folk Art Workshop





In this class we will explore one of the Ukrainian Folk Arts -paper cut named “Vytynanka”. We will learn about paper cut art around the world with focus on traditional and contemporary Ukrainian Vytynanka. We will create several of artworks.





This is a hands-on class. All the materials provided, no previous experience required.





WHEN: Friday, January 16, 2026 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

COST: Senior Center Members $25 – Non-members $30

LOCATION: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G

REGISTRATION: Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536







