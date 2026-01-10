Ukrainian folk art workshop January 16, 2026 at Senior Activity Center
In this class we will explore one of the Ukrainian Folk Arts -paper cut named “Vytynanka”. We will learn about paper cut art around the world with focus on traditional and contemporary Ukrainian Vytynanka. We will create several of artworks.
This is a hands-on class. All the materials provided, no previous experience required.
- WHEN: Friday, January 16, 2026 from 10:00am - 12:00pm
- COST: Senior Center Members $25 – Non-members $30
- LOCATION: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
- REGISTRATION: Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536
