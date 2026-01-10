Ukrainian folk art workshop January 16, 2026 at Senior Activity Center

Saturday, January 10, 2026


Ukrainian Folk Art Workshop

In this class we will explore one of the Ukrainian Folk Arts -paper cut named “Vytynanka”. We will learn about paper cut art around the world with focus on traditional and contemporary Ukrainian Vytynanka. We will create several of artworks. 

This is a hands-on class. All the materials provided, no previous experience required.



