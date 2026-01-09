The Seattle Times: Shoreline teen arraigned for murder

Scene of the crime and residence of the accused In The Seattle Times: In The Seattle Times:





"A Shoreline teenager pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegations that he beat, trafficked and killed Azjanae Brooks, a Bellevue High School freshman who was found dead in June, three days after she vanished from Snoqualmie.





She was killed in his apartment on 12th NE in the North City neighborhood, where Onacki lived with his mother.





He will be tried as an adult because of the seriousness of the crime.









"Kamario Washington Onacki, 17, was arraigned in King County Superior Court to charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree human trafficking and second-degree assault."