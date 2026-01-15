Local student earns Master's degree from Iowa State University
Thursday, January 15, 2026
AMES, Iowa (January 14, 2026) – Iowa State University awarded degrees to 1,751 graduates this fall.
Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held December 19-20, 2025 at Hilton Coliseum.
Shoreline, Washington
Mario Lloyd Galvao-Wilson, Master of Health Analytics and Operations, Healthcare Analytics and Operations, M.H.A.O. (Distance) (ISBA)
