Local student earns Master's degree from Iowa State University

Thursday, January 15, 2026

Iowa State University fall graduates

AMES, Iowa (January 14, 2026) – Iowa State University awarded degrees to 1,751 graduates this fall. 

Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held December 19-20, 2025 at Hilton Coliseum.

The following are graduates from your area:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE (if listed), MAJOR(S), HONORS (if listed)

Shoreline, Washington

Mario Lloyd Galvao-Wilson, Master of Health Analytics and Operations, Healthcare Analytics and Operations, M.H.A.O. (Distance) (ISBA)

Iowa State University, in Ames, Iowa, is the nation's most student-centered public research university.


