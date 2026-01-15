Local student earns Master's degree from Iowa State University

Shoreline, Washington



Mario Lloyd Galvao-Wilson, Master of Health Analytics and Operations, Healthcare Analytics and Operations, M.H.A.O. (Distance) (ISBA)



, in Ames, Iowa, is the nation's most student-centered public research university. , Master of Health Analytics and Operations, Healthcare Analytics and Operations, M.H.A.O. (Distance) (ISBA) Iowa State University , in Ames, Iowa, is the nation's most student-centered public research university.

Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held December 19-20, 2025 at Hilton Coliseum.The following are graduates from your area:HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE (if listed), MAJOR(S), HONORS (if listed)