Calling all Shoreline Alumni to meeting January 22, 2026
Thursday, January 15, 2026
If you’ve ever taken a class or worked at Shoreline College, or participated in one of the seven cooperative preschools, then you ARE alumni!
Please join us for our first-ever Alumni Winter Gathering on January 22, 2026 from 5:30 - 7:30pm.
Date: January 22, 2026 Time: 5:30–7:30pm
- Reconnect with fellow alumni
- Grow your network
- Enjoy conversation, light appetizers & refreshments
- Hear a brief State of the College update from President Jack Kahn
- Meet the Alumni Network Steering Committee
Location: Pagoda Union Building, Quiet Dining Room 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. FREE parking.
