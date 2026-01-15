Calling all Shoreline Alumni to meeting January 22, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026


If you’ve ever taken a class or worked at Shoreline College, or participated in one of the seven cooperative preschools, then you ARE alumni! 

Please join us for our first-ever Alumni Winter Gathering on January 22, 2026 from 5:30 - 7:30pm.
  • Reconnect with fellow alumni
  • Grow your network
  • Enjoy conversation, light appetizers & refreshments
  • Hear a brief State of the College update from President Jack Kahn
  • Meet the Alumni Network Steering Committee

Date: January 22, 2026  Time: 5:30–7:30pm

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

