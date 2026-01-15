Share your creative baking talents at the Edible Book Festival January 24, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026


Show off your artistic baking skills at the Edible Book Festival on Saturday January 24, 2026 at Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park Town Center from 11am to 1pm. Awards presented at 12:15pm

Sponsored by ShoreLake Arts, this is an annual event.

Create a cake that looks like a book - and if you can make a pun of it - so much the better!

Here is a sample from a previous event.

Tequila Mockingbird

Warning - the art is eaten after the awards so take lots of photos.

One more example: The Ketchup on the Rye

Two edible books and a literal plate of food

Register by January 22, 2026. Use the QR code in the flyer or this link.

--Photos courtesy ShoreLake Arts


Posted by DKH at 5:19 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  