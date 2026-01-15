Share your creative baking talents at the Edible Book Festival January 24, 2026
Thursday, January 15, 2026
Show off your artistic baking skills at the Edible Book Festival on Saturday January 24, 2026 at Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park Town Center from 11am to 1pm. Awards presented at 12:15pm
Sponsored by ShoreLake Arts, this is an annual event.
Create a cake that looks like a book - and if you can make a pun of it - so much the better!
Here is a sample from a previous event.
One more example: The Ketchup on the Rye
|Two edible books and a literal plate of food
Register by January 22, 2026. Use the QR code in the flyer or this link.
--Photos courtesy ShoreLake Arts
