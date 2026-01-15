Shoreline Big Band Dance January 31, 2026 at Shorewood High School Commons features four schools
Thursday, January 15, 2026
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Shorewood Commons, 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
6:00pm-10:00pm
The Shoreline Big Band Dance is a community event featuring live music from jazz programs in the Shoreline Schools and dance instruction. This family-friendly event runs from 6:00pm-10:00pm in the Shorewood Commons.
Don't know how to swing dance? Two left feet? Or maybe you need some review? The night begins with a group swing dance lesson from a professional instructor!
Live music kicks off at 7:00pm and showcases the jazz programs in Shoreline:
- Kellogg MS,
- Einstein MS,
- Shorecrest HS, and
- Shorewood HS.
Desserts and refreshments will be available. Join us for an evening of great music, dancing, food, and support of music in our local schools!
Purchase tickets here
- $15 for adults
- $10 for students/seniors
