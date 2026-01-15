Shoreline Big Band Dance January 31, 2026 at Shorewood High School Commons features four schools



Shoreline Big Band Dance Shoreline Big Band Dance



Shorewood Commons, 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

6:00pm-10:00pm



The Shoreline Big Band Dance is a community event featuring live music from jazz programs in the Shoreline Schools and dance instruction. This family-friendly event runs from 6:00pm-10:00pm in the Shorewood Commons.





Don't know how to swing dance? Two left feet? Or maybe you need some review? The night begins with a group swing dance lesson from a professional instructor!



Live music kicks off at 7:00pm and showcases the jazz programs in Shoreline:

Kellogg MS,

Einstein MS,

Shorecrest HS, and

Shorewood HS.



