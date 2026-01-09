Space for 19 blood donors at Richmond Beach blood drive January 10, 2026

Friday, January 9, 2026

Bloodworks is sending the big bus to Shoreline and has room for 19 more donors
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

We’re still looking for 19 generous donors to roll up their sleeves and donate blood at our Richmond Beach Community Drive on January 10, 2026  —and we’re calling on you to help make a life-saving impact. 

It’s a new year, new day, and National Blood Donor Month! Coincidence? We think not! Since 1970, January has been designated as a month to honor and celebrate the incredible generosity of America’s volunteer blood donors and encourage more people to donate when the need is greatest.

Make a blood donation appointment with Bloodworks NW today. It only takes an hour to make a difference. If you're eligible, will you commit to donating? 

Sign up here or call 1-800-398-7888.

Bonus! When you donate blood this January, you can enter to win a 7-night Alaska cruise courtesy of Celebrity Cruises! Learn more at www.bloodworksnw.org/win


