Citizen input needed for design of 148th pedestrian bridge

Friday, April 17, 2020

A new pedestrian bridge will connect west side neighborhoods
to the new Sound Transit station and bus hub on the east


From the City of Shoreline

With the arrival of Sound Transit light rail and the new Shoreline South/145th Station for light rail and bus transit, the City of Shoreline is finding ways to connect people to the station safely and efficiently.

A new pedestrian and bike crossing over I-5 at N 148th Street will strengthen those connections.

Public input is essential to the design of the bridge and how it connects to the neighborhoods on the east and west sides of I-5. 

During this time of social distancing, we are working to ensure staff and public safety while continuing to move this and other projects forward.

We’d like to invite you to participate in two online events where you can learn about and provide input on the N 148th Street Non-Motorized Bridge Project.

Online Open House and Survey 

Please visit our online open house, open April 10 through May 1, at: 148thbridge.infocommunity.org

You'll be able to:
  • Learn more about the project.
  • See the design concepts we’re considering.
  • Provide feedback.
We hope you take this opportunity to share your feedback with us. We look forward to hearing from you. For more information about the project, please visit shorelinewa.gov/148thbridge.

Webinar

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020
Time: 12:00 – 1:00pm

This online presentation will provide information on the design options we’re considering for the bridge, how it connects to the station on the east side of I-5, and how it connects to the neighborhoods on the west side of I-5. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions of the project team.

To register, please go to the online open house, 148thbridge.infocommunity.org. A webinar registration link will be posted on the home page.

To request interpretation in another language or accommodations for persons with disabilities, please complete your registration by April 15, 2020.

The webinar will be recorded and posted on the online open house page after it takes place.




Posted by DKH at 4:28 AM
