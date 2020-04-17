Citizen input needed for design of 148th pedestrian bridge

A new pedestrian bridge will connect west side neighborhoods

to the new Sound Transit station and bus hub on the east









From the City of Shoreline









A new pedestrian and bike crossing over I-5 at N 148th Street will strengthen those connections.



Public input is essential to the design of the bridge and how it connects to the neighborhoods on the east and west sides of I-5.





During this time of social distancing, we are working to ensure staff and public safety while continuing to move this and other projects forward.





We’d like to invite you to participate in two online events where you can learn about and provide input on the N 148th Street Non-Motorized Bridge Project





Online Open House and Survey



Please visit our online open house, open April 10 through May 1, at:



You'll be able to:

Learn more about the project.

See the design concepts we’re considering.

Webinar



Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020

Time: 12:00 – 1:00pm



This online presentation will provide information on the design options we’re considering for the bridge, how it connects to the station on the east side of I-5, and how it connects to the neighborhoods on the west side of I-5. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions of the project team.



To register, please go to the online open house,



To request interpretation in another language or accommodations for persons with disabilities, please complete your registration by April 15, 2020.



With the arrival of Sound Transit light rail and the new Shoreline South/145th Station for light rail and bus transit, the City of Shoreline is finding ways to connect people to the station safely and efficiently.